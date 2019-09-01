Specification
Explanation for lack of draft-05 meta-schemas¶
“Draft-05” in the sequential meta-schema numbering would have referred to the draft-wright-jsonschema*-00 specifications.
These specifications were intended as modernized and tidied versions of the specifications referenced by the “Draft-04” meta-schemas, so those draft-04 meta-schemas should continue to be used.
“Draft-06” meta-schemas will be published for the next set of specifications.
