Overview

Case Studies

How JSON Schema Was an Obvious Choice at GitHub

At GitHub's Docs Engineering team, while shipping releases to production 20 times per day or more, JSON Schema is critical in increasing confidence in changes to data, content and APIs.

How 6 River Systems saves time and boosts collaboration with JSON Schema

Explore the powerful impact of JSON Schema on 6 River Systems' fulfillment operations. Discover how they enabled enhanced collaboration, time savings, and data quality assurance, propelling their successful scaling journey.

Transforming the technical recruiting industry with JSON Schema

Learn how Manfred used JSON Schema to transform the technical recruiting industry.

How Postman uses JSON Schema

Learn how JSON Schema continues to be a crucial component of the Postman API Platform and the API ecosystem.

Using JSON Schema at Remote to scale forms and data validations

Using JSON Schema at Remote was the first step to solving data validation and form generation problems across all levels at Remote.

How Tyler Technologies reduced its client feedback loop with JSON Schema

Using JSON Schema at Tyler Technologies meant showing added value to clients could take minutes rather than days or in some cases weeks.

How the W3C Web of Things brings JSON Schema to the Internet of Things

Using JSON Schema at the W3C Web of Things to create an interoperability layer so that different IoT platforms, protocols and standards can operate together.

