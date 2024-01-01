Overview
Case Studies
Learn how organizations are adopting and benefiting from JSON Schema. Please replace this text with a two to three liner so that we can avoid the layout shifting bug.
How JSON Schema Was an Obvious Choice at GitHub
At GitHub's Docs Engineering team, while shipping releases to production 20 times per day or more, JSON Schema is critical in increasing confidence in changes to data, content and APIs.
Read More
How 6 River Systems saves time and boosts collaboration with JSON Schema
Explore the powerful impact of JSON Schema on 6 River Systems' fulfillment operations. Discover how they enabled enhanced collaboration, time savings, and data quality assurance, propelling their successful scaling journey.
Read More
Transforming the technical recruiting industry with JSON Schema
Learn how Manfred used JSON Schema to transform the technical recruiting industry.
Read More
How Postman uses JSON Schema
Learn how JSON Schema continues to be a crucial component of the Postman API Platform and the API ecosystem.
Read More
Using JSON Schema at Remote to scale forms and data validations
Using JSON Schema at Remote was the first step to solving data validation and form generation problems across all levels at Remote.
Read More
How Tyler Technologies reduced its client feedback loop with JSON Schema
Using JSON Schema at Tyler Technologies meant showing added value to clients could take minutes rather than days or in some cases weeks.
Read More
How the W3C Web of Things brings JSON Schema to the Internet of Things
Using JSON Schema at the W3C Web of Things to create an interoperability layer so that different IoT platforms, protocols and standards can operate together.
Read More
Need Help?
Did you find these docs helpful?
Help us make our docs great!
At JSON Schema, we value docs contributions as much as every other type of contribution!
Still Need Help?
Learning JSON Schema is often confusing, but don't worry, we are here to help!.