Enumerated values

The enum keyword is used to restrict a value to a fixed set of values. It must be an array with at least one element, where each element is unique.

The following is an example for validating street light colors:

schema schema 1 { 2 " enum " : [ "red" , "amber" , "green" ] 3 }

data 1 "red" compliant to schema compliant to schema

data 1 "blue" not compliant to schema not compliant to schema

You can use enum even without a type, to accept values of different types. Let's extend the example to use null to indicate "off", and also add 42, just for fun.

schema schema 1 { 2 " enum " : ["red", "amber", "green", null, 42] 3 }

data 1 "red" compliant to schema compliant to schema

data 1 null compliant to schema compliant to schema

data 1 42 compliant to schema compliant to schema