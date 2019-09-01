Enumerated values¶
The
enum keyword is used to restrict a value to a fixed set of values.
It must be an array with at least one element, where each element is
unique.
The following is an example for validating street light colors:
schema
1{
2"enum": ["red", "amber", "green"]
3}
data
1"red"
compliant to schema
data
1"blue"
not compliant to schema
You can use
enum even without a type, to accept values of different
types. Let's extend the example to use
null to indicate "off", and
also add 42, just for fun.
schema
1{
2"enum": ["red", "amber", "green", null, 42]
3}
data
1"red"
compliant to schema
data
1null
compliant to schema
data
142
compliant to schema
data
10
not compliant to schema
