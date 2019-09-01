What is a schema?

If you've ever used XML Schema, RelaxNG or ASN.1 you probably already know what a schema is and you can happily skip along to the next section. If all that sounds like gobbledygook to you, you've come to the right place. To define what JSON Schema is, we should probably first define what JSON is.

JSON stands for "JavaScript Object Notation", a simple data interchange format. It began as a notation for the world wide web. Since JavaScript exists in most web browsers, and JSON is based on JavaScript, it's very easy to support there. However, it has proven useful enough and simple enough that it is now used in many other contexts that don't involve web surfing.

At its heart, JSON is built on the following data structures:

object ¶

data 1 { " key1 " : "value1" , " key2 " : "value2" }

array ¶

data 1 [ "first" , "second" , "third" ]

number ¶

data 1 42 2 3.1415926

string ¶

data 1 "This is a string"

boolean ¶

data 1 true 2 false

null ¶

data 1 null

These types have analogs in most programming languages.

With these simple data types, all kinds of structured data can be represented. With that great flexibility comes great responsibility, however, as the same concept could be represented in myriad ways. For example, you could imagine representing information about a person in JSON in different ways:

data 1 { 2 " name " : "George Washington" , 3 " birthday " : "February 22, 1732" , 4 " address " : "Mount Vernon, Virginia, United States" 5 }

data 1 { 2 " first_name " : "George" , 3 " last_name " : "Washington" , 4 " birthday " : "1732-02-22" , 5 " address " : { 6 " street_address " : "3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway" , 7 " city " : "Mount Vernon" , 8 " state " : "Virginia" , 9 " country " : "United States" 10 } 11 }

Both representations are equally valid, though one is clearly more formal than the other. The design of a record will largely depend on its intended use within the application, so there's no right or wrong answer here. However, when an application says "give me a JSON record for a person", it's important to know exactly how that record should be organized. For example, we need to know what fields are expected, and how the values are represented. That's where JSON Schema comes in. The following JSON Schema fragment describes how the second example above is structured. Don't worry too much about the details for now. They are explained in subsequent chapters.

schema schema 1 { 2 " type " : "object" , 3 " properties " : { 4 " first_name " : { " type " : "string" } , 5 " last_name " : { " type " : "string" } , 6 " birthday " : { " type " : "string" , " format " : "date" } , 7 " address " : { 8 " type " : "object" , 9 " properties " : { 10 " street_address " : { " type " : "string" } , 11 " city " : { " type " : "string" } , 12 " state " : { " type " : "string" } , 13 " country " : { " type " : "string" } 14 } 15 } 16 } 17 }

By "validating" the first example against this schema, you can see that it fails:

data 1 { 2 " name " : "George Washington" , 3 " birthday " : "February 22, 1732" , 4 " address " : "Mount Vernon, Virginia, United States" 5 } not compliant to schema not compliant to schema

However, the second example passes:

data 1 { 2 " first_name " : "George" , 3 " last_name " : "Washington" , 4 " birthday " : "1732-02-22" , 5 " address " : { 6 " street_address " : "3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway" , 7 " city " : "Mount Vernon" , 8 " state " : "Virginia" , 9 " country " : "United States" 10 } 11 } compliant to schema compliant to schema

You may have noticed that the JSON Schema itself is written in JSON. It is data itself, not a computer program. It's just a declarative format for "describing the structure of other data". This is both its strength and its weakness (which it shares with other similar schema languages). It is easy to concisely describe the surface structure of data, and automate validating data against it. However, since a JSON Schema can't contain arbitrary code, there are certain constraints on the relationships between data elements that can't be expressed. Any "validation tool" for a sufficiently complex data format, therefore, will likely have two phases of validation: one at the schema (or structural) level, and one at the semantic level. The latter check will likely need to be implemented using a more general-purpose programming language.