Constant values

New in draft 6

The const keyword is used to restrict a value to a single value.

For example, if you only support shipping to the United States for export reasons:

schema schema 1 { 2 " properties " : { 3 " country " : { 4 " const " : "United States of America" 5 } 6 } 7 }

data 1 { " country " : "United States of America" } compliant to schema compliant to schema