Reference
Constant values¶
New in draft 6
The
const keyword is used to restrict a value to a single value.
For example, if you only support shipping to the United States for export reasons:
schema
1{
2"properties": {
3"country": {
4"const": "United States of America"
5}
6}
7}
data
1{ "country": "United States of America" }
compliant to schema
data
1{ "country": "Canada" }
not compliant to schema
Need help?
Learning JSON Schema is often confusing, but don't worry, we are here to help! You can start a thread on GitHub Discussions, connect with us on Slack, or join our live Office Hours.
We'd love to help!! ❤️