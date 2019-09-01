Conventions used in this documentation

Language-specific notes ¶

The names of the basic types in JavaScript and JSON can be confusing when coming from another dynamic language. I'm a Python programmer by day, so I've notated here when the names for things are different from what they are in Python, and any other Python-specific advice for using JSON and JSON Schema. I'm by no means trying to create a Python bias to this book, but it is what I know, so I've started there. In the long run, I hope this book will be useful to programmers of all stripes, so if you're interested in translating the Python references into Algol-68 or any other language you may know, pull requests are welcome!

The language-specific sections are shown with tabs for each language. Once you choose a language, that choice will be remembered as you read on from page to page.

For example, here's a language-specific section with advice on using JSON in a few different languages: