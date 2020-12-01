Getting Started
Miscellaneous Examples¶
In this page, you will find examples illustrating different uses cases to help you get the most out of your JSON Schemas, including:
- A typical minimum schema
- Describing geographical coordinates
- Arrays of things
- Enumerated values
- Regular expression pattern
- Complex object with nested properties
- Conditional validation with dependentRequired
- Conditional validation with dependentSchemas
- Conditional validation with if-else
Basic¶
This example provides a typical minimum you are likely to see in JSON Schema. It contains:
$idkeyword
$schemakeyword
titleannotation keyword
typeinstance data model
propertiesvalidation keyword
- Three keys:
firstName,
lastNameand
ageeach with their own:
descriptionannotation keyword.
typeinstance data model (see above).
minimumvalidation keyword on the
agekey.
Data
In the data example, we provide values for the
firstName,
lastName, and
age properties. The values match the defined schema, where
firstName is a string,
lastName is a string, and
age is an integer greater than or equal to zero.
Describing geographical coordinates¶
In this schema, we define an object representing geographical coordinates. This example also introduces the following keywords:
Data
The provided data contains the latitude and longitude values, both falling within the specified minimum and maximum ranges.
Arrays of things¶
Arrays are fundamental structures in JSON -- here we demonstrate a couple of ways they can be described:
- An array of string values.
- An array of objects.
We also introduce the following with this example:
For the
fruits property:
typeis set to "array" to indicate it's an array.
itemsdescribes the items within the array. In this case, they should be of type "string".
For the
vegetables property:
typeis also set to "array" to indicate it's an array.
itemsreferences the
$defs/veggiedefinition, indicating that the items in the array should conform to the "veggie" schema defined in the
$defssection.
Data
The data example shows the usage of arrays. The
fruits property contains an array of strings, while the
vegetables property contains an array of objects, each adhering to the "veggie" schema definition.
Enumerated values¶
This example introduces the
enum validation keyword which is used with an array of values that includes an integer (
42), a boolean (
true), a string (
"hello"),
null, and an array (
[1, 2, 3]). This demonstrates how
enum can be used to specify a set of allowed values of different types.
Data
The provided data adheres to the schema by using the exact values specified in the enum array:
[1, 2, 3].
Regular expression pattern¶
This example introduces the pattern keyword and defines an object with a property called
code that must match a specific regular expression pattern:
^[A-Z]{3}-\d{3}$. The pattern here requires three uppercase letters followed by a hyphen and three digits.
Data
The provided data, "ABC-123", satisfies this pattern defined in the schema.
Complex object with nested properties¶
The schema below represents a complex object with various properties including
name,
age,
address, and
hobbies. The
address property is an object with nested properties, and the
hobbies property is an array of strings. The
name and
age properties are required.
Data
The provided data conforms to the schema by including values for the required properties and ensuring the
age is an integer greater than or equal to zero. The
address object contains all the necessary properties, and the
hobbies property is an array of strings.
Conditional validation with dependentRequired¶
In this example, the
dependentRequired keyword is used to specify that the property
bar is required when the property
foo is present. The schema enforces the condition that if
foo exists, then
bar must also be present.
Data
As per the schema, when the
foo property is present (
true), the
bar property becomes required. The
bar property is provided with the value "Hello World", satisfying the requirement of being a string and ensuring compliance with the
dependentRequired condition.
Since both
foo and
bar are missing, the instance is still valid and in compliance with the
dependentRequired condition as well.
The above schema is invalid, since the
foo property is present, but
bar is not, which invalidates the condition of the
dependentRequired keyword.
Conditional validation with dependentSchemas¶
The given schema showcases the use of the
dependentSchemas keyword. It allows defining a subschema that must be satisfied if a certain property is present.
- In this example, the schema defines an object with two properties:
fooand
propertiesCount. The
fooproperty is of boolean type, while the
propertiesCountproperty is of integer type with a minimum value of 0.
- According to the subschema, when the
fooproperty is present, the
propertiesCountproperty becomes required, and must be an integer with a minimum value of 7.
Data
Here, the
foo property is set to true, indicating its presence. As per the schema, when
foo is present, the
propertiesCount property becomes required. In this case, the
propertiesCount property is provided with a value of 10, which satisfies the requirement of being an integer and having a minimum value of 7.
In the above data,
propertiesCount is 5 but since
foo is missing,
propertiesCount does not need to be 7 or more than 7, it only needs to be greater than or equal to 0. Hence, this instance is valid.
In this, we have
foo as true, but
propertiesCount is 5, and in the schema,
propertiesCount is set to have minimum 7 as the input according to the
dependentSchemas. Hence, this is an invalid instance.
Conditional validation with if-else¶
In this schema, we have two properties:
isMember and
membershipNumber. The conditional validation is based on the value of the
isMember property. The validation keywords if, then, and else.
Here's how the validation works in this example:
If the value of
isMember is true:
- The
thenblock is applied, which specifies that the
membershipNumberproperty should be a string with a minimum length of 10 and a maximum length of 10.
If the value of
isMember is anything other than true:
- The
elseblock is applied, which specifies that the
membershipNumberproperty can be any string.
Data
In this case, the
isMember property is set to true, so the then block is applied. The
membershipNumber property is a string with a length of 10 characters, satisfying the validation.
In this case, the
isMember property is false, so the else block is applied. The
membershipNumber property can be any string with minimum length greater than or equal to 15, so it satisfies the validation.