Getting Started
JSON Schema examples¶
Address¶
schema
1{
2"$id": "https://example.com/address.schema.json",
3"$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema",
4"description": "An address similar to http://microformats.org/wiki/h-card",
5"type": "object",
6"properties": {
7"post-office-box": {
8"type": "string"
9},
10"extended-address": {
11"type": "string"
12},
13"street-address": {
14"type": "string"
15},
16"locality": {
17"type": "string"
18},
19"region": {
20"type": "string"
21},
22"postal-code": {
23"type": "string"
24},
25"country-name": {
26"type": "string"
27}
28},
29"required": [ "locality", "region", "country-name" ],
30"dependentRequired": {
31"post-office-box": [ "street-address" ],
32"extended-address": [ "street-address" ]
33}
34}
Calendar¶
schema
1{
2"$id": "https://example.com/calendar.schema.json",
3"$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema",
4"description": "A representation of an event",
5"type": "object",
6"required": [ "dtstart", "summary" ],
7"properties": {
8"dtstart": {
9"type": "string",
10"description": "Event starting time"
11},
12"dtend": {
13"type": "string",
14"description": "Event ending time"
15},
16"summary": {
17"type": "string"
18},
19"location": {
20"type": "string"
21},
22"url": {
23"type": "string"
24},
25"duration": {
26"type": "string",
27"description": "Event duration"
28},
29"rdate": {
30"type": "string",
31"description": "Recurrence date"
32},
33"rrule": {
34"type": "string",
35"description": "Recurrence rule"
36},
37"category": {
38"type": "string"
39},
40"description": {
41"type": "string"
42},
43"geo": {
44"$ref": "https://example.com/geographical-location.schema.json"
45}
46}
47}
Card¶
schema
1{
2"$id": "https://example.com/card.schema.json",
3"$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema",
4"description": "A representation of a person, company, organization, or place",
5"type": "object",
6"required": [ "familyName", "givenName" ],
7"properties": {
8"fn": {
9"description": "Formatted Name",
10"type": "string"
11},
12"familyName": {
13"type": "string"
14},
15"givenName": {
16"type": "string"
17},
18"additionalName": {
19"type": "array",
20"items": {
21"type": "string"
22}
23},
24"honorificPrefix": {
25"type": "array",
26"items": {
27"type": "string"
28}
29},
30"honorificSuffix": {
31"type": "array",
32"items": {
33"type": "string"
34}
35},
36"nickname": {
37"type": "string"
38},
39"url": {
40"type": "string"
41},
42"email": {
43"type": "object",
44"properties": {
45"type": {
46"type": "string"
47},
48"value": {
49"type": "string"
50}
51}
52},
53"tel": {
54"type": "object",
55"properties": {
56"type": {
57"type": "string"
58},
59"value": {
60"type": "string"
61}
62}
63},
64"adr": { "$ref": "https://example.com/address.schema.json" },
65"geo": { "$ref": "https://example.com/geographical-location.schema.json" },
66"tz": {
67"type": "string"
68},
69"photo": {
70"type": "string"
71},
72"logo": {
73"type": "string"
74},
75"sound": {
76"type": "string"
77},
78"bday": {
79"type": "string"
80},
81"title": {
82"type": "string"
83},
84"role": {
85"type": "string"
86},
87"org": {
88"type": "object",
89"properties": {
90"organizationName": {
91"type": "string"
92},
93"organizationUnit": {
94"type": "string"
95}
96}
97}
98}
99}
Geographical location¶
schema
1{
2"$id": "https://example.com/geographical-location.schema.json",
3"$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema",
4"title": "Longitude and Latitude Values",
5"description": "A geographical coordinate.",
6"required": [ "latitude", "longitude" ],
7"type": "object",
8"properties": {
9"latitude": {
10"type": "number",
11"minimum": -90,
12"maximum": 90
13},
14"longitude": {
15"type": "number",
16"minimum": -180,
17"maximum": 180
18}
19}
20}
Need help?
Learning JSON Schema is often confusing, but don't worry, we are here to help! You can start a thread on GitHub Discussions, connect with us on Slack, or join our live Office Hours.
We'd love to help!! ❤️