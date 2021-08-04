Specification
Announcing our new website
Benjamin Granados
2023-10-02 · 3 min read
We are so pleased to announce the launch of our new website!
October 2, 2023
Engineering
50+ million requests in 7 days on json-schema.org
See what we discovered when looking at over 50 million requests to the JSON Schema org domain from the last 7 days
Ben Hutton
September 15, 2023
· 12 min read
Engineering
Modelling Inheritance with JSON Schema
Can it be done? Well, sort of.
Greg Dennis
September 13, 2023
· 7 min read
Case Study
How JSON Schema Was an Obvious Choice at GitHub
At GitHub's Docs Engineering team, while shipping releases to production 20 times per day or more, JSON Schema is critical in increasing confidence in changes to data, content and APIs.
Julian Berman
September 9, 2023
· 5 min read
Engineering
Static Analysis of JSON Schema
What can we know about a schema without having an instance to evaluate?
Greg Dennis
August 2, 2023
· 8 min read
Case Study
How Postman uses JSON Schema
Learn how JSON Schema continues to be a crucial component of the Postman API Platform and the API ecosystem.
Juan Cruz Viotti
July 17, 2023
· 6 min read
Case Study
How 6 River Systems saves time and boosts collaboration with JSON Schema
Explore the powerful impact of JSON Schema on 6 River Systems' fulfillment operations. Discover how they enabled enhanced collaboration, time savings, and data quality assurance, propelling their successful scaling journey.
Melinda Gutermuth & Ben Hutton
May 8, 2023
· 9 min read
Case Study
Using JSON Schema at Remote to scale forms and data validations
Using JSON Schema at Remote was the first step to solving data validation and form generation problems across all levels at Remote.
Ben Hutton
May 6, 2023
· 8 min read
Engineering
The Last Breaking Change
We need to make a breaking change so that we can promise we won't again.
Greg Dennis
February 23, 2023
· 5 min read
Engineering
Custom Annotations Will Continue
Custom annotations are one of JSON Schemas most-used features. Here's how we're still supporting them.
Greg Dennis
February 22, 2023
· 7 min read
Community
Hello 2023, Hello JSON Schema Community
I am excited to announce that I am joining as Developer Advocate with a focus on serving the Community
Benjamin Granados
January 10, 2023
· 2 min read
Engineering
Introducing: Bowtie
A new tool for executing JSON Schema implementations & a call to help improve it
Julian Berman
November 16, 2022
· 12 min read
Case Study
How the W3C Web of Things brings JSON Schema to the Internet of Things
Using JSON Schema at the W3C Web of Things to create an interoperability layer so that different IoT platforms, protocols and standards can operate together
Juan Cruz Viotti
November 1, 2022
· 6 min read
Update
Towards a stable JSON Schema
About this time last year, I hosted a discussion at the API Specification Conference about the future of JSON Schema. The most popular topic of discussion was, when JSON Schema is going to be 'done'. Of course we've heard that question a lot. The question stems from the 'draft' label we put on your releases. The term 'draft' has led to quite a bit of confusion for our community over the years, so let's take a moment to understand where it comes from.
Jason Desrosiers
October 21, 2022
· 6 min read
Engineering
Using Dynamic References to Support Generic Types
A step in the right direction for modelling data with JSON Schema
Greg Dennis
August 31, 2022
· 6 min read
Engineering
Fixing JSON Schema Output
I have a problem: when I read GitHub issues, they occasionally resonate with me, and I obsess about them until they're resolved. That may not sound like a problem to some, but when that resolution causes JSON Schema implementation developers to ask fundamental design questions for three years... yeah, that's a problem.
Greg Dennis
July 23, 2022
· 11 min read
Opinion
The Architectural Scope of JSON Schema
What actually is JSON Schema?!
Greg Dennis
July 15, 2022
· 5 min read
Community
Joining Postman
In the last couple of weeks, you may have seen that Postman has been investing heavily in JSON Schema's future by hiring some of its top contributors giving them the opportunity to work full time on improving the JSON Schema specification and tooling ecosystem. I'm happy to announce that I'm the next addition to that team.
Jason Desrosiers
July 3, 2022
· 5 min read
Community
And Then There Were Three
More full-time contributors is better, right?
Greg Dennis
June 23, 2022
· 7 min read
Community
Hello World, Hello Postman
Oh hello there! A second person is now working full-time on JSON Schema.
Julian Berman
June 16, 2022
· 7 min read
Engineering
Astonishing Serializations & Schemas of Hyperborea
Using JSON Schema for validating role-playing character sheets.
Yanick Champoux
May 18, 2022
· 14 min read
Engineering
Get started with JSON Schema in Node.js
Learn how to use JSON Schema for validation in your Node.js applications.
Simon Plenderleith
May 16, 2022
· 7 min read
Case Study
How Tyler Technologies reduced its client feedback loop with JSON Schema
Using JSON Schema at Tyler Technologies meant showing added value to clients could take minutes rather than days or in some cases weeks.
Ben Hutton
May 9, 2022
· 5 min read
Engineering
It all starts with applicability - JSON Schema Fundamentals part 1
We explore the fundamental JSON Schema concepts: Applicability, Subschemas, and Assertion Boolean Logic - Everyone needs good fundamentals.
Ben Hutton
March 21, 2022
· 16 min read
Update
JSON Schema joins the OpenJS Foundation and 2022 updates
Find out what we've been doing in 2021 and read about our biggest development yet... joining the OpenJS Foundation. Oh, and WE'RE HIRING!
Ben Hutton
February 11, 2022
· 9 min read
Engineering
JSON Schema in 5 minutes
Everyone needs good fundamentals, and understanding the basics of JSON Schema changes how you read, reason, and develop Schemas.
Ben Hutton
January 21, 2022
· 9 min read
Case Study
クックパッド株式会社におけるJSON Schemaの活用事例
クックパッド株式会社ではJSON Schemaを活用することによって、クックパッドマートにおける販売者の商品登録時の正確性と体験を改善し、商品審査にかかる運営上の負担を大幅に軽減することができました。
Ben Hutton
January 17, 2022
· 11 min read
Case Study
JSON Schema deduplicated complex logic and validation at Cookpad
Using JSON Schema at Cookpad improved the accuracy and experience when registering products, and has greatly reduced the operational burden of product screening.
Ben Hutton
December 9, 2021
· 6 min read
Engineering
Validating OpenAPI and JSON Schema
Dynamic references make it possible to validate the schemas in an OpenAPI document even though OpenAPI does not constrain which JSON Schema dialects can be used.
Jason Desrosiers
December 8, 2021
· 8 min read
Community
Why JSON Schema needs a Code of Conduct
The community of JSON Schema is growing, and the community needs a culture for interactions to avoid past mistakes.
Ben Hutton
November 24, 2021
· 10 min read
Engineering
JSON Schema bundling finally formalised
Existing tooling developers have created their own approaches to bundling JSON Schema and OpenAPI documents, but that can lead to errors. Bundling is now standardised.
Ben Hutton & Mike Ralphson
August 4, 2021
· 10 min read