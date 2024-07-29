Welcome to the
JSON Schema Community
Join the Community to learn, share ideas, ask questions, build JSON Schema tooling, and get involved in the future of the specifications.
Ambassadors Program
The JSON Schema Ambassadors Program recognize the people who drive adoption, innovation and knowledge sharing in the JSON Schema community.
Join the JSON Schema Slack workspace!
Join our Slack to ask questions, get feedback on your projects, and connect with +5000 practitioners and experts.
JSON Schema Community Meetings & Events
We hold monthly Office Hours and weekly Open Community Working Meetings. Office Hours are every first Tuesday of the month at 15:00 BST, and by appointment. Open Community Working Meetings are every Monday at 14:00 PT.
Upcoming events
29
JSON Schema Open Community Working Meeting
July 29th 2024, 9:00 pm(UTC)
5
JSON Schema Open Community Working Meeting
August 5th 2024, 9:00 pm(UTC)
6
JSON Schema Office Hours (Europe/Americas)
August 6th 2024, 2:00 pm(UTC)
6
JSON Schema Office Hours (APAC/Americas)
August 6th 2024, 10:00 pm(UTC)
12
JSON Schema Open Community Working Meeting
August 12th 2024, 9:00 pm(UTC)
19
JSON Schema Open Community Working Meeting
August 19th 2024, 9:00 pm(UTC)
Welcome to
the JSON Schema Blog!
Want to publish a blog post? Check out the guidelines and submit yours!