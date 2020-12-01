The basics

In What is a schema?, we described what a schema is, and hopefully justified the need for schema languages. Here, we proceed to write a simple JSON Schema.

Hello, World! ¶

When learning any new language, it's often helpful to start with the simplest thing possible. In JSON Schema, an empty object is a completely valid schema that will accept any valid JSON.

schema schema 1 { }

This accepts anything, as long as it's valid JSON

42

"I'm a string"

{ " an " : [ "arbitrarily" , "nested" ] , " data " : "structure" }

New in draft 6 New in draft 6

You can also use true in place of the empty object to represent a schema that matches anything, or false for a schema that matches nothing.

This accepts anything, as long as it's valid JSON:

schema schema 1 true

42

"I'm a string"

{ " an " : [ "arbitrarily" , "nested" ] , " data " : "structure" }

Documents for this schema will always be invalid:

schema schema 1 false

"Resistance is futile... This will always fail!!!"

The type keyword ¶

Of course, we wouldn't be using JSON Schema if we wanted to just accept any JSON document. The most common thing to do in a JSON Schema is to restrict to a specific type. The type keyword is used for that.

When this book refers to JSON Schema "keywords", it means the "key" part of the key/value pair in an object. Most of the work of writing a JSON Schema involves mapping a special "keyword" to a value within an object.

For example, in the following, only strings are accepted:

schema schema 1 { " type " : "string" }

"I'm a string"

42

The type keyword is described in more detail in here.

Declaring a JSON Schema ¶

It's not always easy to tell which draft a JSON Schema is using. You can use the $schema keyword to declare which version of the JSON Schema specification the schema is written to. See $schema for more information. It's generally good practice to include it, though it is not required.

For brevity, the $schema keyword isn't included in most of the examples in this book, but it should always be used in the real world.

schema schema 1 { " $schema " : "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema" }

Draft-specific info In Draft 4, a $schema value of http://json-schema.org/schema# referred to the latest version of JSON Schema. This usage has since been deprecated and the use of specific version URIs is required.

Declaring a unique identifier ¶

New in draft 6 New in draft 6

It is also best practice to include an $id property as a unique identifier for each schema. For now, just set it to a URL at a domain you control, for example:

schema schema 1 { " $id " : "http://yourdomain.com/schemas/myschema.json" }

The details of $id become more apparent when you start structuring a complex schema.