New in draft 7

The $comment keyword is strictly intended for adding comments to a schema. Its value must always be a string. Unlike the annotations title, description, and examples, JSON schema implementations aren't allowed to attach any meaning or behavior to it whatsoever, and may even strip them at any time. Therefore, they are useful for leaving notes to future editors of a JSON schema, but should not be used to communicate to users of the schema.

