Applying Subschemas Conditionally¶
dependentRequired¶
The
dependentRequired keyword conditionally requires that certain
properties must be present if a given property is present in an object.
For example, suppose we have a schema representing a customer. If you
have their credit card number, you also want to ensure you have a
billing address. If you don't have their credit card number, a billing
address would not be required. We represent this dependency of one
property on another using the
dependentRequired keyword. The value of
the
dependentRequired keyword is an object. Each entry in the object
maps from the name of a property, p, to an array of strings listing
properties that are required if p is present.
In the following example, whenever a
credit_card property is provided,
a
billing_address property must also be present:
This instance has a
credit_card, but it's missing a
billing_address.
This is okay, since we have neither a
credit_card, or a
billing_address.
Note that dependencies are not bidirectional. It's okay to have a billing address without a credit card number.
To fix the last issue above (that dependencies are not bidirectional), you can, of course, define the bidirectional dependencies explicitly:
This instance has a
credit_card, but it's missing a
billing_address.
This has a
billing_address, but is missing a
credit_card.
dependentRequired and
dependentSchemas were one keyword called
dependencies. If
the dependency value was an array, it would behave like
dependentRequired and if the dependency value was a schema, it
would behave like
dependentSchema.
dependentSchemas ¶
The
dependentSchemas keyword conditionally applies a subschema when a
given property is present. This schema is applied in the same way
allOf applies schemas. Nothing is merged or extended. Both
schemas apply independently.
For example, here is another way to write the above:
This instance has a
credit_card, but it's missing a
billing_address:
This has a
billing_address, but is missing a
credit_card. This passes, because here
billing_address just looks like an additional property:
If-Then-Else¶
The
if,
then and
else keywords allow the application of a
subschema based on the outcome of another schema, much like the
if/
then/
else constructs you've probably seen in traditional
programming languages.
If
if is valid,
then must also be valid (and
else is ignored.) If
if is invalid,
else must also be valid (and
then is ignored).
If
then or
else is not defined,
if behaves as if they have a value
of
true.
If
then and/or
else appear in a schema without
if,
then and
else are ignored.
We can put this in the form of a truth table, showing the combinations
of when
if,
then, and
else are valid and the resulting validity of
the entire schema:
|if
|then
|else
|whole schema
|T
|T
|n/a
|T
|T
|F
|n/a
|F
|F
|n/a
|T
|T
|F
|n/a
|F
|F
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|T
For example, let's say you wanted to write a schema to handle addresses
in the United States and Canada. These countries have different postal
code formats, and we want to select which format to validate against
based on the country. If the address is in the United States, the
postal_code field is a "zipcode": five numeric digits followed by an
optional four digit suffix. If the address is in Canada, the
postal_code field is a six digit alphanumeric string where letters and
numbers alternate.
In this example, "country" is not a required property. Because the "if" schema also doesn't require the "country" property, it will pass and the "then" schema will apply. Therefore, if the "country" property is not defined, the default behavior is to validate "postal_code" as a USA postal code. The "default" keyword doesn't have an effect, but is nice to include for readers of the schema to more easily recognize the default behavior.
Unfortunately, this approach above doesn't scale to more than two
countries. You can, however, wrap pairs of
if and
then inside an
allOf to create something that would scale. In this example, we'll
use United States and Canadian postal codes, but also add Netherlands
postal codes, which are 4 digits followed by two letters. It's left as
an exercise to the reader to expand this to the remaining postal codes
of the world.
The "required" keyword is necessary in the "if" schemas or they would all apply if the "country" is not defined. Leaving "required" off of the "United States of America" "if" schema makes it effectively the default if no "country" is defined.
Even if "country" was a required field, it's still recommended to have the "required" keyword in each "if" schema. The validation result will be the same because "required" will fail, but not including it will add noise to error results because it will validate the "postal_code" against all three of the "then" schemas leading to irrelevant errors.
Implication¶
Before Draft 7, you can express an "if-then" conditional using the
Schema composition keywords and a boolean algebra concept called
"implication".
A -> B (pronounced, A implies B) means that if A is
true, then B must also be true. It can be expressed as
!A || B which
can be expressed as a JSON Schema.
Variations of implication can be used to express the same things you can
express with the
if/
then/
else keywords.
if/
then can be
expressed as
A -> B,
if/
else can be expressed as
!A -> B, and
if/
then/
else can be expressed as
A -> B AND !A -> C.
Since this pattern is not very intuitive, it's recommended to put your
conditionals in
$defs with a descriptive name and
$ref it into your
schema with
"allOf": [{ "$ref": "#/$defs/sit-down-restaurant-implies-tip-is-required" }].