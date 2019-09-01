Declaring a Dialect

A version of JSON Schema is called a dialect. A dialect represents the set of keywords and semantics that can be used to evaluate a schema. Each JSON Schema release is a new dialect of JSON Schema. JSON Schema provides a way for you to declare which dialect a schema conforms to and provides ways to describe your own custom dialects.

$schema ¶

The $schema keyword is used to declare which dialect of JSON Schema the schema was written for. The value of the $schema keyword is also the identifier for a schema that can be used to verify that the schema is valid according to the dialect $schema identifies. A schema that describes another schema is called a "meta-schema".

$schema applies to the entire document and must be at the root level. It does not apply to externally referenced ( $ref , $dynamicRef ) documents. Those schemas need to declare their own $schema .

If $schema is not used, an implementation might allow you to specify a value externally or it might make assumptions about which specification version should be used to evaluate the schema. It's recommended that all JSON Schemas have a $schema keyword to communicate to readers and tooling which specification version is intended. Therefore most of the time, you'll want this at the root of your schema: