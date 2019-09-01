Reference
Declaring a Dialect¶
A version of JSON Schema is called a dialect. A dialect represents the set of keywords and semantics that can be used to evaluate a schema. Each JSON Schema release is a new dialect of JSON Schema. JSON Schema provides a way for you to declare which dialect a schema conforms to and provides ways to describe your own custom dialects.
$schema¶
The
$schema keyword is used to declare which dialect of JSON Schema
the schema was written for. The value of the
$schema keyword is also
the identifier for a schema that can be used to verify that the schema
is valid according to the dialect
$schema identifies. A schema that
describes another schema is called a "meta-schema".
$schema applies to the entire document and must be at the root level.
It does not apply to externally referenced (
$ref,
$dynamicRef)
documents. Those schemas need to declare their own
$schema.
If
$schema is not used, an implementation might allow you to specify a
value externally or it might make assumptions about which specification
version should be used to evaluate the schema. It's recommended that
all JSON Schemas have a
$schema keyword to communicate to readers and
tooling which specification version is intended. Therefore most of the
time, you'll want this at the root of your schema:
1"$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema"
The identifier for Draft 4 is
http://json-schema.org/draft-04/schema#.
Draft 4 defined a value for
$schema without a specific dialect
(
http://json-schema.org/schema#) which meant, use the latest
dialect. This has since been deprecated and should no longer be
used.
You might come across references to Draft 5. There is no Draft 5 release of JSON Schema. Draft 5 refers to a no-change revision of the Draft 4 release. It does not add, remove, or change any functionality. It only updates references, makes clarifications, and fixes bugs. Draft 5 describes the Draft 4 release. If you came here looking for information about Draft 5, you'll find it under Draft 4. We no longer use the "draft" terminology to refer to patch releases to avoid this confusion.
Vocabularies¶
Documentation Coming Soon
$schema keyword to declare that your schemas use your
custom version.
Not all implementations support custom meta-schemas and custom keyword implementations.
Guidelines¶
One of the strengths of JSON Schema is that it can be written in JSON and used in a variety of environments. For example, it can be used for both front-end and back-end HTML Form validation. The problem with using custom vocabularies is that every environment where you want to use your schemas needs to understand how to evaluate your vocabulary's keywords. Meta-schemas can be used to ensure that schemas are written correctly, but each implementation will need custom code to understand how to evaluate the vocabulary's keywords.
Meta-data keywords are the most interoperable because they don't affect
validation. For example, you could add a
units keyword. This will
always work as expecting with an compliant validator.
The next best candidates for custom keywords are keywords that don't
apply other schemas and don't modify the behavior of existing keywords.
An
isEven keyword is an example. In contexts where some validation is
better than no validation such as validating an HTML Form in the
browser, this schema will perform as well as can be expected. Full
validation would still be required and should use a validator that
understands the custom keyword.
This passes because the validator doesn't understand
isEven
The schema isn't completely impaired because it doesn't understand
isEven
The least interoperable type of custom keyword is one that applies other
schemas or modifies the behavior of existing keywords. An example would
be something like
requiredProperties that declares properties and
makes them required. This example shows how the schema becomes almost
completely useless when evaluated with a validator that doesn't
understand the custom keyword. That doesn't necessarily mean that
requiredProperties is a bad idea for a keyword, it's just not the
right choice if the schema might need to be used in a context that
doesn't understand custom keywords.
This passes because
requiredProperties is not understood
This passes because
requiredProperties is not understood