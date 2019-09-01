JSON Schema uses OpenCollective and GitHub Sponsors to gather money. This money is used to cover project expenses in a transparent way (See the OpenCollective documentation), and your donation will help to sustain and grow the Project.

While donations can be made to both OpenCollective and GitHub Sponsors, the JSON Schema funds are fully managed in OpenCollective, therefore the donations received in GitHub Sponsors will be transferred to OpenCollective.

Please go to our OpenCollective page or GitHub Sponsors page to become a backer or a sponsor.

Benefits of being an individual backer ¶

Individual backers donate $5 per month to the project, and get the following benefits:

Visibility on the GitHub main project page in the "sponsors" section.

Bronze sponsors donate $100 per month to the project, and get the following benefits:

Visibility on the front page of https://json-schema.org in the "sponsors" section (about 110,000 views/month on November, 2023).

Visibility on the GitHub main project page in the "sponsors" section.

"Thank you" tweet from @jsonschema.

"Thank you" post in Linkedin from @jsonschema.

There is a limit to 10 silver sponsors.

Silver sponsors donate $500 per month to the project, and get the following benefits:

Same benefits as bronze sponsors.

A mention on the Newsletter.

Get a Swag Kit.

There is a limit to 3 gold sponsors.

Gold sponsors donate $1,000 per month to the project, and get the following benefits:

Same benefits as silver sponsors.

Company logo in the footer of the Newsletter.

Company logo on all https://json-schema.org page footers.

What will the project do with the money? ¶

As you can read in the OpenCollective documentation, the way your money will be used will be public and totally transparent.

Money will first be used to cover direct project costs:

Infrastructure and hosting

New feature development

Any administrative or legal costs

Then, money will be used for:

Merchandising

Mentoring and Contributing programs

Acceptance policy ¶

We don't accept sponsorship from the following types of companies: Adult websites, affiliate and review websites, Casinos and gambling, Insurance & financial products (credit), Pharmacy products (weight loss, anti-aging), and Essay writing services.

Please, contact us if you have further questions.

