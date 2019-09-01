Reference
array¶
Arrays are used for ordered elements. In JSON, each element in an array may be of a different type.
In Python, "array" is analogous to a
list or
tuple type,
depending on usage. However, the
json module in the Python
standard library will always use Python lists to represent JSON
arrays.
There are two ways in which arrays are generally used in JSON:
- List validation: a sequence of arbitrary length where each item matches the same schema.
- Tuple validation: a sequence of fixed length where each item may
have a different schema. In this usage, the index (or location) of
each item is meaningful as to how the value is interpreted. (This
usage is often given a whole separate type in some programming
languages, such as Python's
tuple).
Items¶
List validation is useful for arrays of arbitrary length where each item
matches the same schema. For this kind of array, set the
items keyword
to a single schema that will be used to validate all of the items in the
array.
In the following example, we define that each item in an array is a number:
A single "non-number" causes the whole array to be invalid:
The empty array is always valid:
Tuple validation¶
Tuple validation is useful when the array is a collection of items where each has a different schema and the ordinal index of each item is meaningful.
For example, you may represent a street address such as
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW as a 4-tuple of the form:
[number, street_name, street_type, direction]
Each of these fields will have a different schema:
number: The address number. Must be a number.
street_name: The name of the street. Must be a string.
street_type: The type of street. Should be a string from a fixed set of values.
direction: The city quadrant of the address. Should be a string from a different set of values.
To do this, we use the
prefixItems keyword.
prefixItems is an array,
where each item is a schema that corresponds to each index of the
document's array. That is, an array where the first element validates
the first element of the input array, the second element validates the
second element of the input array, etc.
items keyword. When
items was an array of
schemas instead of a single schema, it behaved the way
prefixItems behaves.
Here's the example schema:
"Drive" is not one of the acceptable street types:
This address is missing a street number:
It's okay to not provide all of the items:
And, by default, it's also okay to add additional items to end:
Additional Items¶
The
items keyword can be used to control whether it's valid to have
additional items in a tuple beyond what is defined in
prefixItems. The
value of the
items keyword is a schema that all additional items must
pass in order for the keyword to validate.
Before to Draft 2020-12, you would use the
additionalItems
keyword to constrain additional items on a tuple. It works the same
as
items, only the name has changed.
Here, we'll reuse the example schema above, but set
items to
false,
which has the effect of disallowing extra items in the tuple.
It's ok to not provide all of the items:
But, since
items is
false, we can't provide extra items:
You can express more complex constraints by using a non-boolean schema to constrain what value additional items can have. In that case, we could say that additional items are allowed, as long as they are all strings:
Extra string items are ok ...
... but not anything else
Unevaluated Items¶
Documentation Coming Soon
Contains¶
While the
items schema must be valid for every item in the array, the
contains schema only needs to validate against one or more items in
the array.
A single "number" is enough to make this pass:
But if we have no number, it fails:
All numbers is, of course, also okay:
minContains / maxContains¶
minContains and
maxContains can be used with
contains to further
specify how many times a schema matches a
contains constraint. These
keywords can be any non-negative number including zero.
Fails
minContains
Fails
maxContains
Length¶
The length of the array can be specified using the
minItems and
maxItems keywords. The value of each keyword must be a non-negative
number. These keywords work whether doing list validation or tuple-validation.
Uniqueness¶
A schema can ensure that each of the items in an array is unique. Simply
set the
uniqueItems keyword to
true.
The empty array always passes: