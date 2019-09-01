The pattern and patternProperties keywords use regular expressions to express constraints. The regular expression syntax used is from JavaScript (ECMA 262, specifically). However, that complete syntax is not widely supported, therefore it is recommended that you stick to the subset of that syntax described below.

A single unicode character (other than the special characters below) matches itself.

. : Matches any character except line break characters. (Be aware that what constitutes a line break character is somewhat dependent on your platform and language environment, but in practice this rarely matters).

Example ¶

The following example matches a simple North American telephone number with an optional area code:

schema schema 1 { 2 " type " : "string" , 3 " pattern " : "^(\\([0-9]{3}\\))?[0-9]{3}-[0-9]{4}$" 4 }

data 1 "555-1212" compliant to schema compliant to schema

data 1 "(888)555-1212" compliant to schema compliant to schema

data 1 "(888)555-1212 ext. 532" not compliant to schema not compliant to schema