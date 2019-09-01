Reference
Regular Expressions¶
The pattern and patternProperties keywords use regular expressions to express constraints. The regular expression syntax used is from JavaScript (ECMA 262, specifically). However, that complete syntax is not widely supported, therefore it is recommended that you stick to the subset of that syntax described below.
- A single unicode character (other than the special characters below) matches itself.
.: Matches any character except line break characters. (Be aware that what constitutes a line break character is somewhat dependent on your platform and language environment, but in practice this rarely matters).
^: Matches only at the beginning of the string.
$: Matches only at the end of the string.
(...): Group a series of regular expressions into a single regular expression.
|: Matches either the regular expression preceding or following the
|symbol.
[abc]: Matches any of the characters inside the square brackets.
[a-z]: Matches the range of characters.
[^abc]: Matches any character not listed.
[^a-z]: Matches any character outside of the range.
+: Matches one or more repetitions of the preceding regular expression.
*: Matches zero or more repetitions of the preceding regular expression.
?: Matches zero or one repetitions of the preceding regular expression.
+?,
*?,
??: The
*,
+, and
?qualifiers are all greedy; they match as much text as possible. Sometimes this behavior isn't desired and you want to match as few characters as possible.
(?!x),
(?=x): Negative and positive lookahead.
{x}: Match exactly
xoccurrences of the preceding regular expression.
{x,y}: Match at least
xand at most
yoccurrences of the preceding regular expression.
{x,}: Match
xoccurrences or more of the preceding regular expression.
{x}?,
{x,y}?,
{x,}?: Lazy versions of the above expressions.
Example¶
The following example matches a simple North American telephone number with an optional area code:
schema
1{
2"type": "string",
3"pattern": "^(\\([0-9]{3}\\))?[0-9]{3}-[0-9]{4}$"
4}
data
1"555-1212"
compliant to schema
data
1"(888)555-1212"
compliant to schema
data
1"(888)555-1212 ext. 532"
not compliant to schema
data
1"(800)FLOWERS"
not compliant to schema
