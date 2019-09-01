There are two numeric types in JSON Schema: integer and number. They share the same validation keywords. JSON has no standard way to represent complex numbers, so there is no way to test for them in JSON Schema. integer ¶ The integer type is used for integral numbers. JSON does not have distinct types for integers and floating-point values. Therefore, the presence or absence of a decimal point is not enough to distinguish between integers and non-integers. For example, 1 and 1.0 are two ways to represent the same value in JSON. JSON Schema considers that value an integer no matter which representation was used.

Language-specific info : Python Ruby In Python, "integer" is analogous to the int type.

schema schema 1 { " type " : "integer" } data 1 42 compliant to schema compliant to schema data 1 -1 compliant to schema compliant to schema Numbers with a zero fractional part are considered integers: data 1 1.0 compliant to schema compliant to schema Floating point numbers are rejected: data 1 3.1415926 not compliant to schema not compliant to schema Numbers as strings are rejected: data 1 "42" not compliant to schema not compliant to schema number ¶ The number type is used for any numeric type, either integers or floating point numbers.

Language-specific info : Python Ruby In Python, "number" is analogous to the float type.

schema schema 1 { " type " : "number" } data 1 42 compliant to schema compliant to schema data 1 -1 compliant to schema compliant to schema Simple floating point number: data 1 5.0 compliant to schema compliant to schema Exponential notation also works: data 1 2.99792458e8 compliant to schema compliant to schema Numbers as strings are rejected: data 1 "42" compliant to schema compliant to schema Multiples ¶ Numbers can be restricted to a multiple of a given number, using the multipleOf keyword. It may be set to any positive number. schema schema 1 { 2 " type " : "number" , 3 " multipleOf " : 10 4 } data 1 0 compliant to schema compliant to schema data 1 10 compliant to schema compliant to schema data 1 20 compliant to schema compliant to schema data 1 23 not compliant to schema not compliant to schema The multiple can be a floating point number: schema schema 1 { 2 " type " : "number" , 3 " multipleOf " : 0.01 4 } data 1 4.02 compliant to schema compliant to schema data 1 4.021 not compliant to schema not compliant to schema Range ¶ Ranges of numbers are specified using a combination of the minimum and maximum keywords, (or exclusiveMinimum and exclusiveMaximum for expressing exclusive range). If x is the value being validated, the following must hold true: x ≥ minimum

x > exclusiveMinimum

x ≤ maximum

x < exclusiveMaximum While you can specify both of minimum and exclusiveMinimum or both of maximum and exclusiveMaximum , it doesn't really make sense to do so. schema schema 1 { 2 " type " : "number" , 3 " minimum " : 0 , 4 " exclusiveMaximum " : 100 5 } Less than minimum : data 1 -1 not compliant to schema not compliant to schema minimum is inclusive, so 0 is valid: data 1 0 compliant to schema compliant to schema data 1 10 compliant to schema compliant to schema data 1 99 compliant to schema compliant to schema exclusiveMaximum is exclusive, so 100 is not valid: data 1 100 not compliant to schema not compliant to schema Greater than maximum : data 1 101 not compliant to schema not compliant to schema