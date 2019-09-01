Reference
Numeric types¶
There are two numeric types in JSON Schema: integer and number. They share the same validation keywords.
JSON has no standard way to represent complex numbers, so there is no way to test for them in JSON Schema.
integer¶
The
integer type is used for integral numbers. JSON does not have
distinct types for integers and floating-point values. Therefore, the
presence or absence of a decimal point is not enough to distinguish
between integers and non-integers. For example,
1 and
1.0 are two
ways to represent the same value in JSON. JSON Schema considers that
value an integer no matter which representation was used.
int type.
Numbers with a zero fractional part are considered integers:
Floating point numbers are rejected:
Numbers as strings are rejected:
number¶
The
number type is used for any numeric type, either integers or
floating point numbers.
float type.
Simple floating point number:
Exponential notation also works:
Numbers as strings are rejected:
Multiples¶
Numbers can be restricted to a multiple of a given number, using the
multipleOf keyword. It may be set to any positive number.
The multiple can be a floating point number:
Range¶
Ranges of numbers are specified using a combination of the
minimum and
maximum keywords, (or
exclusiveMinimum and
exclusiveMaximum for
expressing exclusive range).
If x is the value being validated, the following must hold true:
x ≥
minimum
x >
exclusiveMinimum
x ≤
maximum
x <
exclusiveMaximum
While you can specify both of
minimum and
exclusiveMinimum or both
of
maximum and
exclusiveMaximum, it doesn't really make sense to do
so.
Less than
minimum:
minimum is inclusive, so 0 is valid:
exclusiveMaximum is exclusive, so 100 is not valid:
Greater than
maximum:
In JSON Schema Draft 4,
exclusiveMinimum and
exclusiveMaximum work
differently. There they are boolean values, that indicate whether
minimum and
maximum are exclusive of the value. For example:
if
exclusiveMinimum is
false, x ≥
minimum
if
exclusiveMinimum is
true, x >
minimum.
This was changed to have better keyword independence.
Here is an example using the older Draft 4 convention:
Less than
minimum:
json
// props { "indent": true, "valid": false }
-1
exclusiveMinimum was not specified, so 0 is included:
exclusiveMaximum is
true, so 100 is not included:
Greater than
maximum: