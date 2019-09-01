Similar Technologies

While we think that JSON Schema has a unique value proposition, we'd like to provide visibility to other technologies that share similar goals:

JSON Constraint Rules (JCR): JCR aims to provide a more expressive way to define constraints on JSON data compared to JSON Schema. While still under development, you can learn more about it on GitHub: http://codalogic.github.io/jcr/.

CBOR Constrained Data Description Language (CBL): Similar to JCR, CBL focuses on describing constraints, but specifically for the CBOR data format. Dive deeper into CBL in the CBL IETF draft: https://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/draft-cordell-jcr-co-constraints/.

CBOR Data Definition Language (Cddl): While not strictly focused on constraints, Cddl allows defining the structure of CBOR data. Check out the Cddl IETF draft: https://tools.ietf.org/html/draft-greevenbosch-appsawg-cbor-cddl-08 for more information.

AJV (Another JSON Schema Validator): A high-performance JSON Schema validator with extensive support for various features. Explore it at AJV website: https://ajv.js.org/.

Contributing to the Community ¶

Do you know of any other relevant technologies that we should add to this list? Please submit a pull request. We encourage contributions!