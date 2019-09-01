Specification
JSON Hyper-Schema Draft-07 Release Notes¶
JSON Hyper-Schema draft-07 completes the reworking of Hyper-Schema that was begun in draft-06.
Hyper-Schema is now solely focused on adding hyperlinks to JSON documents,
so keywords used for other purposes (
readOnly and
media) have been
moved to the Validation specification.
The new draft has been completely rewritten for clarity and accessibility, so it is best to simply approach it as a new proposal. We hope to add tutorial material at some point, but that is outside of the scope of release notes.
However, if you wish to migrate from an earlier draft, this page is a guide to the key changes. The additions, which are much more numerous, should be learned directly from the new specification until we can provide tutorials.
Note that draft-handrews-json-schema-hyperschema-00 has been replaced by draft-handrews-json-schema-hyperschema-01 in order to fix confusing bugs. The newer -01 draft is still considered to be draft-07. It now references the draft-07 meta-schema with the correct URI, among other typo fixes. There are no funcitonal changes between -00 and -01.
Migrating from draft-06¶
No draft-06 features were changed, although two keywords were renamed for clarity and consistency:
mediaType->
targetMediaType
submissionEncType->
submissionMediaType
Additionally,
hrefSchema was somewhat confusing, so a great deal
more effort has gone into explaining how it works, and how it fits
into the overall link resolution process.
Migrating from draft-05¶
See the draft-06 release notes for information related to draft-05.
Migrating from draft-04¶
In the ideal draft-07 world, links and operations are not the same concept. Using terminology borrowed from OpenAPI's Operation Object, HTTP methods are operations, and each link (as described by a single LDO) can support multiple operations.
Therefore, unlike draft-04, draft-07 hyper-schemas do not have separate links for each operation. This makes the migration guidelines below approximate at best.
For a more detailed explanation of how draft-04's
method and
targetSchema
were typically used to create single-operation links, and how that poses
a challenge for migrating to multi-operation links, see the
draft-06 release notes.
Those release notes also explain what happened to the link relations defined
in draft-04 and subsequently removed, and the changes in how the instance
base URI is determined.
Beyond those changes, a minimal migration would be something along the following lines, although the intentional lack of explicit response descriptions (except when the response happens to be a representation of the target resource) means that some uses of draft-04 do not have direct analogues in draft-07.
Any keyword not mentioned in a list below is unchanged for that link operation.
GET¶
"method": "GET"->
"targetHints": {"allow": ["GET"]}
mediaType->
targetMediaType
schema->
hrefSchemawith parameters added to
href
encType-> drop if
application/x-www-form-urlencoded, contact the mailing list otherwise
PUT¶
If you have a PUT link where
schema/
encType differ from
targetSchema/
mediaType, where
targetSchema/
mediaType
describe a non-representation response, then those fields do
not have a direct replacement.
"method": "PUT"->
"targetHints": {"allow": ["PUT"]}
schema->
targetSchema
encType->
targetMediaType
DELETE¶
DELETE does not take a request payload, so
schema and
encType
should be unused. If
targetSchema and
mediaType were being
used for a response other than the just-deleted resource's representation,
then they do not have a direct replacement.
"method": "DELETE"->
"targetHints": {"allow": ["DELETE"]}
mediaType->
targetMediaType(if describing the representation)
POST¶
In most cases, the response of a POST is not a representation of the
target resource, but rather some sort of result or status of whatever
the POST attempted to do. Therefore
targetSchema and
mediaType
should almost certainly be dropped. Other than that:
"method": "POST"->
"targetHints": {"allow": ["POST"]}
schema->
submissionSchema
encType->
submissionMediaType
PATCH¶
It was never entirely clear how to model a proper PATCH (that uses
a patch media type rather than
application/json in the request) in Hyper-Schema.
One option was to treat it identically to PUT except with the patch media type
in
encType. Assuming that approach (and the same
taregetSchema/
mediaType
caveats as for PUT):
"method": "PATCH"->
"targetHints": {"allow": ["PATCH"]}
schema->
targetSchema
"encType": "..."->
"targetHints": {"accept-patch": "..."}