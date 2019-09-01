JSON Hyper-Schema Draft-07 Release Notes

JSON Hyper-Schema draft-07 completes the reworking of Hyper-Schema that was begun in draft-06.

Hyper-Schema is now solely focused on adding hyperlinks to JSON documents, so keywords used for other purposes ( readOnly and media ) have been moved to the Validation specification.

The new draft has been completely rewritten for clarity and accessibility, so it is best to simply approach it as a new proposal. We hope to add tutorial material at some point, but that is outside of the scope of release notes.

However, if you wish to migrate from an earlier draft, this page is a guide to the key changes. The additions, which are much more numerous, should be learned directly from the new specification until we can provide tutorials.

Note that draft-handrews-json-schema-hyperschema-00 has been replaced by draft-handrews-json-schema-hyperschema-01 in order to fix confusing bugs. The newer -01 draft is still considered to be draft-07. It now references the draft-07 meta-schema with the correct URI, among other typo fixes. There are no funcitonal changes between -00 and -01.

Migrating from draft-06 ¶

No draft-06 features were changed, although two keywords were renamed for clarity and consistency:

mediaType -> targetMediaType

-> submissionEncType -> submissionMediaType

Additionally, hrefSchema was somewhat confusing, so a great deal more effort has gone into explaining how it works, and how it fits into the overall link resolution process.

Migrating from draft-05 ¶

See the draft-06 release notes for information related to draft-05.

Migrating from draft-04 ¶

In the ideal draft-07 world, links and operations are not the same concept. Using terminology borrowed from OpenAPI's Operation Object, HTTP methods are operations, and each link (as described by a single LDO) can support multiple operations.

Therefore, unlike draft-04, draft-07 hyper-schemas do not have separate links for each operation. This makes the migration guidelines below approximate at best.

For a more detailed explanation of how draft-04's method and targetSchema were typically used to create single-operation links, and how that poses a challenge for migrating to multi-operation links, see the draft-06 release notes. Those release notes also explain what happened to the link relations defined in draft-04 and subsequently removed, and the changes in how the instance base URI is determined.

Beyond those changes, a minimal migration would be something along the following lines, although the intentional lack of explicit response descriptions (except when the response happens to be a representation of the target resource) means that some uses of draft-04 do not have direct analogues in draft-07.

Any keyword not mentioned in a list below is unchanged for that link operation.

GET ¶

"method": "GET" -> "targetHints": {"allow": ["GET"]}

-> mediaType -> targetMediaType

-> schema -> hrefSchema with parameters added to href

-> with parameters added to encType -> drop if application/x-www-form-urlencoded , contact the mailing list otherwise

PUT ¶

If you have a PUT link where schema / encType differ from targetSchema / mediaType , where targetSchema / mediaType describe a non-representation response, then those fields do not have a direct replacement.

"method": "PUT" -> "targetHints": {"allow": ["PUT"]}

-> schema -> targetSchema

-> encType -> targetMediaType

DELETE ¶

DELETE does not take a request payload, so schema and encType should be unused. If targetSchema and mediaType were being used for a response other than the just-deleted resource's representation, then they do not have a direct replacement.

"method": "DELETE" -> "targetHints": {"allow": ["DELETE"]}

-> mediaType -> targetMediaType (if describing the representation)

POST ¶

In most cases, the response of a POST is not a representation of the target resource, but rather some sort of result or status of whatever the POST attempted to do. Therefore targetSchema and mediaType should almost certainly be dropped. Other than that:

"method": "POST" -> "targetHints": {"allow": ["POST"]}

-> schema -> submissionSchema

-> encType -> submissionMediaType

PATCH ¶

It was never entirely clear how to model a proper PATCH (that uses a patch media type rather than application/json in the request) in Hyper-Schema. One option was to treat it identically to PUT except with the patch media type in encType . Assuming that approach (and the same taregetSchema / mediaType caveats as for PUT):