Reference
object¶
Objects are the mapping type in JSON. They map "keys" to "values". In JSON, the "keys" must always be strings. Each of these pairs is conventionally referred to as a "property".
In Python, "objects" are analogous to the
dict type. An
important difference, however, is that while Python dictionaries
may use anything hashable as a key, in JSON all the keys
must be strings.
Try not to be confused by the two uses of the word "object" here:
Python uses the word
object to mean the generic base class for
everything, whereas in JSON it is used only to mean a mapping from
string keys to values.
Using non-strings as keys is invalid JSON:
Properties¶
The properties (key-value pairs) on an object are defined using the
properties keyword. The value of
properties is an object, where each
key is the name of a property and each value is a schema used to
validate that property. Any property that doesn't match any of the
property names in the
properties keyword is ignored by this keyword.
See Additional Properties and
Unevaluated Properties for how to disallow properties that
don't match any of the property names in
properties.
For example, let's say we want to define a simple schema for an address made up of a number, street name and street type:
// If we provide the number in the wrong type, it is invalid:
By default, leaving out properties is valid. See Required Properties.
By extension, even an empty object is valid:
By default, providing additional properties is valid:
Pattern Properties ¶
Sometimes you want to say that, given a particular kind of property
name, the value should match a particular schema. That's where
patternProperties comes in: it maps regular expressions to schemas. If
a property name matches the given regular expression, the property value
must validate against the corresponding schema.
Regular expressions are not anchored. This means that when defining the
regular expressions for
patternProperties, it's important to note
that the expression may match anywhere within the property name. For
example, the regular expression
"p" will match any property name with
a
p in it, such as
"apple", not just a property whose name is simply
"p". It's therefore usually less confusing to surround the regular
expression in
^...$, for example,
"^p$".
In this example, any properties whose names start with the prefix
S_
must be strings, and any with the prefix
I_ must be integers. Any
properties that do not match either regular expression are ignored.
If the name starts with
S_, it must be a string
If the name starts with
I_, it must be an integer
This is a key that doesn't match any of the regular expressions:
Additional Properties ¶
The
additionalProperties keyword is used to control the handling of
extra stuff, that is, properties whose names are not listed in the
properties keyword or match any of the regular expressions in the
patternProperties keyword. By default any additional properties are
allowed.
The value of the
additionalProperties keyword is a schema that will be
used to validate any properties in the instance that are not matched by
properties or
patternProperties. Setting the
additionalProperties
schema to
false means no additional properties will be allowed.
Reusing the example from Properties, but this time setting
additionalProperties to
false.
Since
additionalProperties is
false, this extra property "direction" makes the object invalid:
You can use non-boolean schemas to put more complex constraints on the additional properties of an instance. For example, one can allow additional properties, but only if their values are each a string:
This is valid, since the additional property's value is a string:
This is invalid, since the additional property's value is not a string:
You can use
additionalProperties with a combination of
properties
and
patternProperties. In the following example, based on the example
from patternProperties, we add a
"builtin" property,
which must be a number, and declare that all additional properties (that
are neither defined by
properties nor matched by
patternProperties)
must be strings:
This is a key that doesn't match any of the regular expressions:
It must be a string:
Extending Closed Schemas¶
It's important to note that
additionalProperties only recognizes
properties declared in the same subschema as itself. So,
additionalProperties can restrict you from "extending" a schema
using combining keywords such as allOf. In
the following example, we can see how the
additionalProperties can
cause attempts to extend the address schema example to fail.
Fails
additionalProperties. "type" is considered additional.
Fails
required. "type" is required.
Because
additionalProperties only recognizes properties declared in
the same subschema, it considers anything other than
"street_address", "city", and "state" to be additional. Combining
the schemas with allOf doesn't change that. A workaround
you can use is to move
additionalProperties to the extending schema
and redeclare the properties from the extended schema.
Now the
additionalProperties keyword is able to recognize all the
necessary properties and the schema works as expected. Keep reading to
see how the
unevaluatedProperties keyword solves this problem without
needing to redeclare properties.
::: {.index} single: object; properties; extending single: unevaluatedProperties :::
Unevaluated Properties ¶
In the previous section we saw the challenges with using
additionalProperties when "extending" a schema using
combining. The
unevaluatedProperties keyword is similar
to
additionalProperties except that it can recognize properties
declared in subschemas. So, the example from the previous section can be
rewritten without the need to redeclare properties.
unevaluatedProperties works by collecting any properties that are
successfully validated when processing the schemas and using those as
the allowed list of properties. This allows you to do more complex
things like conditionally adding properties. The following example
allows the "department" property only if the "type" of address is
"business".
In this schema, the properties declared in the
then schema only count
as "evaluated" properties if the "type" of the address is
"business".
Required Properties¶
By default, the properties defined by the
properties keyword are not
required. However, one can provide a list of required properties using
the
required keyword.
The
required keyword takes an array of zero or more strings. Each of
these strings must be unique.
required must contain at least one string.
In the following example schema defining a user record, we require that each user has a name and e-mail address, but we don't mind if they don't provide their address or telephone number:
Providing extra properties is fine, even properties not defined in the schema:
Missing the required "email" property makes the JSON document invalid:
In JSON a property with value
null is not equivalent to the property not being present. This fails because
null is not of type "string", it's of type "null"
Property names ¶
The names of properties can be validated against a schema, irrespective of their values. This can be useful if you don't want to enforce specific properties, but you want to make sure that the names of those properties follow a specific convention. You might, for example, want to enforce that all names are valid ASCII tokens so they can be used as attributes in a particular programming language.
Since object keys must always be strings anyway, it is implied that the
schema given to
propertyNames is always at least:
Size¶
The number of properties on an object can be restricted using the
minProperties and
maxProperties keywords. Each of these must be a
non-negative integer.