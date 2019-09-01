Reference
null¶
When a schema specifies a
type of
null, it has only one acceptable value:
null.
It's important to remember that in JSON,
null isn't equivalent to something being absent. See Required Properties for an example.
Language-specific info:
Python
Ruby
In Python,
null is analogous to
None.
schema
1{ "type": "null" }
data
1null
compliant to schema
data
1false
not compliant to schema
data
10
not compliant to schema
data
1""
not compliant to schema
data
1⠀
not compliant to schema
