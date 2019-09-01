Reference

eye icon
Overview
eye icon
Getting Started
eye icon
Reference
eye icon
Specification

null

When a schema specifies a type of null, it has only one acceptable value: null.

It's important to remember that in JSON, null isn't equivalent to something being absent. See Required Properties for an example.

Language-specific info:
Python
Ruby
In Python, null is analogous to None.
schema
1
{ "type": "null" }
data
1
null
compliant to schema
data
1
false
not compliant to schema
data
1
0
not compliant to schema
data
1
""
not compliant to schema
data
1
not compliant to schema

Need help?

Learning JSON Schema is often confusing, but don't worry, we are here to help! You can start a thread on GitHub Discussions, connect with us on Slack, or join our live Office Hours.
We'd love to help!! ❤️