Reference

Overview
Getting Started
Reference
Specification

boolean

The boolean type matches only two special values: true and false. Note that values that evaluate to true or false, such as 1 and 0, are not accepted by the schema.

Language-specific info:
Python
In Python, "boolean" is analogous to bool. Note that in JSON, true and false are lower case, whereas in Python they are capitalized (True and False).

schema
1
{ "type": "boolean" }
data
1
true
compliant to schema
data
1
false
compliant to schema
data
1
"true"
not compliant to schema

Values that evaluate to true or false are still not accepted by the schema:

data
1
0
not compliant to schema

