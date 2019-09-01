Reference
boolean¶
The boolean type matches only two special values:
true and
false.
Note that values that evaluate to
true or
false, such as 1 and 0,
are not accepted by the schema.
Language-specific info:
Python
Ruby
In Python, "boolean" is analogous to
bool. Note that in JSON,
true and
false are lower case, whereas in Python they are
capitalized (
True and
False).
schema
1{ "type": "boolean" }
data
1true
compliant to schema
data
1false
compliant to schema
data
1"true"
not compliant to schema
Values that evaluate to
true or
false are still not accepted by the schema:
data
10
not compliant to schema
