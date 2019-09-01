Reference
Annotations¶
JSON Schema includes a few keywords, that aren't strictly used for validation, but are used to describe parts of a schema. None of these "annotation" keywords are required, but they are encouraged for good practice, and can make your schema "self-documenting".
The
title and
description keywords must be strings. A "title" will
preferably be short, whereas a "description" will provide a more
lengthy explanation about the purpose of the data described by the
schema.
The
default keyword specifies a default value. This value is not used
to fill in missing values during the validation process. Non-validation
tools such as documentation generators or form generators may use this
value to give hints to users about how to use a value. However,
default is typically used to express that if a value is missing, then
the value is semantically the same as if the value was present with the
default value. The value of
default should validate against the schema
in which it resides, but that isn't required.
The
examples keyword is a place to provide an array of examples that
validate against the schema. This isn't used for validation, but may
help with explaining the effect and purpose of the schema to a reader.
Each entry should validate against the schema in which it resides, but
that isn't strictly required. There is no need to duplicate the
default value in the
examples array, since
default will be treated
as another example.
The boolean keywords
readOnly and
writeOnly are typically used in an
API context.
readOnly indicates that a value should not be modified.
It could be used to indicate that a
PUT request that changes a value
would result in a
400 Bad Request response.
writeOnly indicates that
a value may be set, but will remain hidden. In could be used to indicate
you can set a value with a
PUT request, but it would not be included
when retrieving that record with a
GET request.
The
deprecated keyword is a boolean that indicates that the instance
value the keyword applies to should not be used and may be removed in
the future.