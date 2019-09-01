Reference

Overview
Getting Started
Reference
Specification

Acknowledgments

Michael Droettboom wishes to thank the following contributors:

  • Alexander Kjeldaas
  • Alexander Lang
  • Anders D. Johnson
  • Armand Abric
  • Ben Hutton
  • Brandon Wright
  • Brent Tubbs
  • Chris Carpenter
  • Christopher Mark Gore
  • David Branner
  • David Michael Karr
  • David Worth
  • E. M. Bray
  • Fenhl
  • forevermatt
  • goldaxe
  • Henry Andrews
  • Hervé
  • Hongwei
  • Jesse Claven
  • Koen Rouwhorst
  • Mike Kobit
  • Oliver Kurmis
  • Sam Blackman
  • Vincent Jacques

Need help?

Learning JSON Schema is often confusing, but don't worry, we are here to help! You can start a thread on GitHub Discussions, connect with us on Slack, or join our live Office Hours.
We'd love to help!! ❤️