Acknowledgments¶
Michael Droettboom wishes to thank the following contributors:
- Alexander Kjeldaas
- Alexander Lang
- Anders D. Johnson
- Armand Abric
- Ben Hutton
- Brandon Wright
- Brent Tubbs
- Chris Carpenter
- Christopher Mark Gore
- David Branner
- David Michael Karr
- David Worth
- E. M. Bray
- Fenhl
- forevermatt
- goldaxe
- Henry Andrews
- Hervé
- Hongwei
- Jesse Claven
- Koen Rouwhorst
- Mike Kobit
- Oliver Kurmis
- Sam Blackman
- Vincent Jacques
Need help?
Learning JSON Schema is often confusing, but don't worry, we are here to help! You can start a thread on GitHub Discussions, connect with us on Slack, or join our live Office Hours.
We'd love to help!! ❤️