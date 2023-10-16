Build more. Break less. Empower others.

While JSON is probably the most popular format for exchanging data, JSON Schema is the vocabulary that enables JSON data consistency, validity, and interoperability at scale.

Streamline testing and validation Simplify your validation logic to reduce your code’s complexity and save time on development. Define constraints for your data structures to catch and prevent errors, inconsistencies, and invalid data.

Exchange data seamlessly Establish a common language for data exchange, no matter the scale or complexity of your project. Define precise validation rules for your data structures to create shared understanding and increase interoperability across different systems and platforms.

Document your data Create a clear, standardized representation of your data to improve understanding and collaboration among developers, stakeholders, and collaborators.