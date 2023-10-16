Build more. Break less. Empower others.
JSON Schema enables the confident and reliable use of the JSON data format.
Why JSON Schema?
While JSON is probably the most popular format for exchanging data, JSON Schema is the vocabulary that enables JSON data consistency, validity, and interoperability at scale.
Streamline testing and validation
Simplify your validation logic to reduce your code’s complexity and save time on development. Define constraints for your data structures to catch and prevent errors, inconsistencies, and invalid data.
Exchange data seamlessly
Establish a common language for data exchange, no matter the scale or complexity of your project. Define precise validation rules for your data structures to create shared understanding and increase interoperability across different systems and platforms.
Document your data
Create a clear, standardized representation of your data to improve understanding and collaboration among developers, stakeholders, and collaborators.
Vibrant tooling ecosystem
Adopt JSON Schema with an expansive range of community-driven tools, libraries, and frameworks across many programming languages.
Discover JSON Schema tooling to help your organization leverage the benefits of JSON Schema. Because JSON Schema is much more than a Specification, it is a vibrant ecosystem of Validators, Generators, Linters, and other JSON Schema Utilities made by this amazing Community.
Welcome to the JSON Schema Community
With over 60 million weekly downloads, JSON Schema has a large and active developer community across the world. Join the Community to learn, share ideas, ask questions, develop JSON Schema tooling and build new connections.
JSON Schema Community Meetings & Events
We hold monthly Office Hours and weekly Open Community Working Meetings. Office Hours are every first Tuesday of the month at 15:00 BST, and by appointment. Open Community Working Meetings are every Monday at 14:00 PT.
