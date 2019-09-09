Obsolete Implementations¶
NOTE: Due to the long gap after draft-04, many projects that implemented that draft became inactive by the time draft-06 was published, or are looking for new contributors to move forward. Such projects are listed here
For implementations supporting (or actively working towards) draft-06 or later, see the main Implementations page.
Implementations below are written in different languages, and support part, or all, of the specification.
Implementations are classified based on their functionality. When known, the license of the project is also mentioned.
Validators¶
.NET¶
|NJsonSchema
|04
|Ms-PL
|Manatee.Json
|2019-09070604
|MIT
C¶
|WJElement
Draft-06+ progress: issue 17
|0403
|LGPL-3.0
C++¶
|wjelement-cpp
|04
|LGPLv3
|Header-only C++ library for JSON Schema validation
|0403
|BSD-2-Clause
|Modern C++ JSON schema validator
based on JSON for Modern C++
|04
|MIT
Clojure¶
|scjsv
(wrapper for java-json-tools/json-schema-validator)
|04
|Eclipse Public License v1.0
|json-schema validator
|0403
|MIT
CoffeeScript¶
|JSCK
|0403
|MIT
Dart¶
|json_schema
|04
|BSL-1.0
Elixir¶
|Elixir JSON Schema validator
Draft-06+ progress: issue 24; branch multi-draft-support
|04
|MIT
Go¶
|validate-json
|04
|GPLv2
Haskell¶
|hjsonschema
|04
|MIT
Java¶
|json-schema-validator
|04
|LGPLv3
JavaScript¶
|jsonschema
for Node.js
|04
|MIT
|tv4
|04
|Public Domain, MIT
|is-my-json-valid
|04
|MIT
|JaySchema
for Node.js
|04
|BSD
|z-schema
for Node.js
|04
|MIT
|direct-schema
|03
|BSD
|JSV
|030201
|BSD
|json-schema
part of the Persevere project
|04
|AFL, BSD
|schema.js
|02
|MIT
|json-gate
|03
|MIT
|JSEN
for Node.js
|04
|MIT
|Skeemas
|0403
|MIT
|Jassi
|04
|GPLv3
|json-schema-valid
|04
|MIT
PHP¶
|json-schema
|0403
|Berkeley
|jsv4-php
|04
|Public Domain, MIT
|JVal
|04
|MIT
|JSON Guard
|04
|MIT
|Swaggest Json Schema
|04
|MIT
Perl¶
|JSV::Validator
|04
|MIT
PostgreSQL¶
|postgres-json-schema
PL/pgSQL implementation, no remote (http) references
|04
|PostgreSQL
Ruby¶
|json_schema
Schema parser and validator, with hyper-schema support
|04
|MIT
|json-schema
|04030201
|MIT
Rust¶
|valico
|04
|MIT
Scala¶
|json-schema-parser
Schema parser and validator
|04
|Apache 2.0
Swift¶
|JSONSchema
|04
|BSD-3-Clause
Benchmarks¶
Java
- json-schema-validator-benchmark
- compares performance of three JSON schema validator implementations (only one of which supports draft-06+) in Java(Apache 2.0)
- json-schema-validator-benchmark
JavaScript
- z-schema validator benchmark
- compares performance in the individual tests from JSON-Schema Test Suite (MIT)
- JSCK validator benchmark
- shows performance for JSON-schemas of different complexity (MIT)
- z-schema validator benchmark
Hyper-Schema¶
JavaScript¶
|Jsonary
|04
|MIT
Python¶
|Core API Hyper-Schema codec
Draft-06+ progress: issue 12
|04
|BSD-2-Clause
Schema Generators¶
- Python
- JSL (BSD) - a Python DSL for defining JSON Schemas
- JavaScript
- json-schema-generator (MIT) - Node.js library usable both as a CLI util and as a Node module
- TypeScript
- Typson (Apache 2.0)
- Visual Studio
- JSON Schema Generator
- free extension
- JSON Schema Generator
- Sparx Enterprise Architect
- API-Add-In
- Sparx EA extension for exporting JSON Schema from UML models
- API-Add-In
Generators from schemas¶
Data from schemas¶
- JavaScript
- json-schema-generator (MIT) - JSON-Schema + fake data generators
Data Parsing and Code Generation¶
- Delphi
- DJsonSchema (MIT) - JSON Schema reader and code generator for Delphi.
- Haskell
- aeson-schema (MIT) - generates code for a parser
- Ruby
- autoparse (ASL 2.0)
- Scala
- json-schema-codegen
- Tool and SBT plugin for generating Scala, TypeScript models and parsers from Json-Schema definitions, supports draft 4 (Apache 2.0)
- Argus (MIT) - Macros for building models from JSON Schemas
- json-schema-codegen
- Swift
- Bric-à-brac (MIT) - generates idiomatic swift structs and parser/serializer from JSON schemas
- Golang
- gojsonschema(Apache 2.0) - golang package for generating golang struct support for Draft 4. Demo
UI Generation¶
TODO: Sort by draft support.
Various levels of support for UI generation primarily from the validation vocabulary or combined with UI specific definition.
- JavaScript
- JSON Editor (MIT)
- JSONForms (EclipseSource) (MIT)
- Jsonary (MIT)
- Metawidget (LGPL)
- pure-form webcomponent (MIT)
Editors¶
- Liquid XML Studio 2016
- Graphical JSON schema editor for draft 4, context sensitive intellisense for JSON documents.
- ReSharper 2016.1
- code completion, inspections and quick fixes for JSON schema in Visual Studio 2010 - 2015, including support for JSON Path and regular expressions for schema editing. Support for draft-4
- Visual Studio 2013
- Auto-completion and tooltips based on JSON schema draft 3 and draft 4
- JSON Schema Editor
- An intuitive editor for JSON schema online
- JSON Editor
- An online, schema-aware editor for JSON document
Compatibility¶
- JavaScript
- JSON Schema Compatibility
- converts draft 3 to draft 4 (Public Domain)
- JSON Schema Compatibility
Documentation generation¶
- JavaScript
- Matic (MIT)
- Docson (Apache 2.0)
- doca (BSD) See @cloudflare/doca for draft-06+ support
- prmd (MIT)
Other¶
- JavaScript
- Dojo (AFL or BSD) - supports some aspects of JSON Schema
- JSON Schema Random (Apache 2.0)