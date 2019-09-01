Markdown Style Guide¶
Contributors to our Docs and Blog can use any of these custom markdown tags to easily create cool content that provides a better user experience.
Star¶
Adds a star with label along with it. In place of
"label" text can be added which needs to be shown.
1<Star label="label"/>
Example¶
StarInline¶
Adds an inline star with the label along with it. In place of
"label" text can be added which needs to be shown.
1 <StarInline label="label"/>
Example¶
Summary¶
Summary and details tags both can be used together the text wrapped in the
summary tag will be shown primarily, whereas the text shown in the
details tag can be shown when its cliced on the summary text.
1 <summary> message to show </summary>
Example¶
Details¶
Summary and details tags both can be used together the text wrapped in the
summary tag will be shown primarily, whereas the text shown in the
details tag can be shown when its cliced on the summary text.
1<details> message to show </details>
Example¶
Bigquote¶
Useful to show the text wrapped in it, in a big quotation-like text.
1<Bigquote> message to show </Bigquote>
Example¶
Blockquote¶
Useful to show the text wrapped in it, in a block quotation-like text.
1<blockquote> message to show </blockquote>
Example¶
Infobox¶
Infobox is useful for presenting an information, inside a box. The text written between these tags will be shown.
1<Infobox label="label"> message to show. </Infobox>
Example¶
Warning¶
Warning is a special type of info box in which text showing any warning can be shown. The text written between these tags will be shown.
1<Warning label="label"> message to show. </Warning>
Example¶
Tip¶
Tip is a special type of info box in which text showing a tip can be shown. The text written between these tags will be shown.
1<Tip label="label"> message to show. </Tip>
Example¶
Danger¶
Danger is a special type of info box in which text showing any danger can be shown. The text written between these tags will be shown.
1<Danger label="label"> message to show. </Danger>
Example¶
