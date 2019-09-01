eye icon
Overview
Getting Started
Reference
Specification

Markdown Style Guide

Contributors to our Docs and Blog can use any of these custom markdown tags to easily create cool content that provides a better user experience.

Star

Adds a star with label along with it. In place of "label" text can be added which needs to be shown.

1<Star label="label"/>

Example

label

StarInline

Adds an inline star with the label along with it. In place of "label" text can be added which needs to be shown.

1 <StarInline label="label"/>

Example

label

Summary

Summary and details tags both can be used together the text wrapped in the summary tag will be shown primarily, whereas the text shown in the details tag can be shown when its cliced on the summary text.

1 <summary> message to show </summary>

Example

message to show

Details

Summary and details tags both can be used together the text wrapped in the summary tag will be shown primarily, whereas the text shown in the details tag can be shown when its cliced on the summary text.

1<details> message to show </details>

Example

message to show

Bigquote

Useful to show the text wrapped in it, in a big quotation-like text.

1<Bigquote> message to show </Bigquote>

Example

"message to show "

Blockquote

Useful to show the text wrapped in it, in a block quotation-like text.

1<blockquote> message to show </blockquote>

Example

message to show

Infobox

Infobox is useful for presenting an information, inside a box. The text written between these tags will be shown.

1<Infobox label="label"> message to show. </Infobox>

Example

label
message to show.

Warning

Warning is a special type of info box in which text showing any warning can be shown. The text written between these tags will be shown.

1<Warning label="label"> message to show. </Warning>

Example

label
message to show.

Tip

Tip is a special type of info box in which text showing a tip can be shown. The text written between these tags will be shown.

1<Tip label="label"> message to show. </Tip>

Example

label
message to show.

Danger

Danger is a special type of info box in which text showing any danger can be shown. The text written between these tags will be shown.

1<Danger label="label"> message to show. </Danger>

Example

label
message to show.

