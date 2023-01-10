Hello 2023, Hello JSON Schema Community

Since Ben Hutton joined Postman to work full-time on JSON Schema the past year, other top contributors like Jason Desrosiers, Julian Berman, and Greg Dennis have joined, and now all are full-time supporting JSON Schema. So today, I am excited to announce that I am joining as Developer Advocate with a focus on serving the Community, nurturing relationships with other organizations, launching programs to support and grow the Community, and increasing awareness through content, public speaking, and discussions in Twitter, Linkedin, Stackoverflow or Reddit.

Who is this guy? ¶

My whole career, APIs have been at the core of everything. In the first part of my career, I focused on the engineering aspect of building APIs, playing all the possible team roles. Later, I focused on API Design and Governance, leading API Programs, and most recently, my focus has been Developer Experience and Developer Relations because this human aspect is the most critical for a technology or product to be successful.

Having said that, I see myself as a mix of 1/3 Software Engineering 1/3 API Strategy 1/3 Developer Relations, but I am constantly learning and testing new things, and today I am investing in Product Strategy/Growth. With this diverse background, I hope to be a good complement to the current JSON Schema Team.

But who is this guy for real? ¶

I am a father of two who loves to spend time with my family and friends. I love mountaineering and team sports, and I think nothing is impossible if you truly believe it. I love this sentence by Nelson Mandela "It always seems impossible until it's done".

Like to know more about me? ¶

If you like to know more about me, check out this intro post I wrote when I joined Twilio.

Let's do this! ¶

2023 will be a fantastic year for JSON Schema, and I am excited to be part of this journey with all of you! I can't wait to start connecting with you in the upcoming working meetings, in Slack, and Github.

Cover photo by Jai Cano on Instagram.