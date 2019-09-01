Overview
Getting Started
Reference
JSON Schema GlossaryLearn JSON SchemaUnderstanding JSON Schema
Conventions usedWhat is a schema?The basicsJSON Schema Reference
Type-specific keywordsGeneric keywordsMedia: string-encoding non-JSON dataSchema CompositionApplying Subschemas ConditionallyDeclaring a DialectStructuring a complex schema
Overview
Getting Started
Reference
JSON Schema GlossaryLearn JSON SchemaUnderstanding JSON Schema
Conventions usedWhat is a schema?The basicsJSON Schema Reference
Type-specific keywordsGeneric keywordsMedia: string-encoding non-JSON dataSchema CompositionApplying Subschemas ConditionallyDeclaring a DialectStructuring a complex schema
Markdown 1¶
Some text
- list item 1
- list item 2
- list item 3 My website
any custom component here
Block 2¶
Some text
- list item 1
- list item 2
- list item 3 My website