schema
1
{
2
"$id": "https://example.com/geographical-location.schema.json",
3
"$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema",
4
"title": "Longitude and Latitude Values",
5
"description": "A geographical coordinate.",
6
"required": [ "latitude", "longitude", {"dfsdf": 343, "yd": "asdfsdf" }, [[[1, 2], "sdfsdf"]] ],
7
"type": "object",
8
"properties": {
9
"latitude": {
10
"type": "number",
11
"minimum": -90,
12
"maximum": 90
13
},
14
"longitude": {
15
"type": "number",
16
"minimum": -180,
17
"maximum": 180,
18
"specialNumber": -123123.23E+3,
19
"boolean1": true,
20
"boolean2": false,
21
"null": null
22
}
23
}
24
}

