Test¶
schema
1{
2"$id": "https://example.com/geographical-location.schema.json",
3"$schema": "https://json-schema.org/draft/2020-12/schema",
4"title": "Longitude and Latitude Values",
5"description": "A geographical coordinate.",
6"required": [ "latitude", "longitude", {"dfsdf": 343, "yd": "asdfsdf" }, [[[1, 2], "sdfsdf"]] ],
7"type": "object",
8"properties": {
9"latitude": {
10"type": "number",
11"minimum": -90,
12"maximum": 90
13},
14"longitude": {
15"type": "number",
16"minimum": -180,
17"maximum": 180,
18"specialNumber": -123123.23E+3,
19"boolean1": true,
20"boolean2": false,
21"null": null
22}
23}
24}
